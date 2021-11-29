The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€18.10” Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.57) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.18) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €14.65 ($16.65) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.20) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.40 ($15.23) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UniCredit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.67 ($15.53).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

