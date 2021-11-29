The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 on December 16th

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Home Depot has raised its dividend by 68.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Depot to earn $16.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $402.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $416.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Depot stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Home Depot worth $3,669,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

