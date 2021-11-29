The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $402.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $420.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

