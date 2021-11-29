The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Reduced by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

