The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.77. The Liberty SiriusXM Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LSXMK stock opened at $49.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -75.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

