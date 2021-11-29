The Mosaic Company (MOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 16th

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Mosaic has decreased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mosaic has a payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mosaic will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.