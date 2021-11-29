The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 102,600.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

RMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $34.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.70.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 89.94%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

