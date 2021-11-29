The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SGPYY opened at $41.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $44.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

