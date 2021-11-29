The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SGPYY opened at $41.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $44.09.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.