The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Position Increased by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Scotts Miracle-Gro comprises 2.4% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

SMG opened at $161.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $139.20 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.07. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

