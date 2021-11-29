The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 178.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 96.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $323.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $340.45. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

