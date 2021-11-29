Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Shares Down 14.6%

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX)’s stock price fell 14.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.63 and last traded at $15.63. 1,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 233,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). As a group, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

