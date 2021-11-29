Thomas A. Mutryn Sells 4,500 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $268.05 on Monday. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $215.18 and a 52-week high of $290.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.73 and its 200 day moving average is $264.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CACI International by 40.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CACI International by 42.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,933,000 after buying an additional 221,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CACI International by 112.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in CACI International by 119.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.