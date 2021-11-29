THORChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $71.54 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $2.85 billion and $71.54 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.05 or 0.00019140 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00063375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00073259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00097690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,309.04 or 0.07464556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,688.41 or 0.99933628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.