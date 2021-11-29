Thrive Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:THACU) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Thrive Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:THACU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 30th. Thrive Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Thrive Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

THACU stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. Thrive Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

