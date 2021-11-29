Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 491,455 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Calix were worth $119,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Calix by 70.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Calix in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Calix in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $68.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,929 shares of company stock worth $14,715,265. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

