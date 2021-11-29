Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $124.47 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 3.31% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $124,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $201.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.67.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

