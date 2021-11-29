Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $139.52 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,521,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $139,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $97.93 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $175.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average is $97.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.