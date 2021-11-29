Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $158.82 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,186,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $158,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,308 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

