Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 69,650 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.08% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $178,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $515,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

ZION opened at $64.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

