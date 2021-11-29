Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.59% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $112,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,248,000 after purchasing an additional 660,657 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,329,000 after purchasing an additional 315,780 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 230,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 591,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,793,000 after purchasing an additional 198,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.13.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $103.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average of $91.55. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.92 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.