Thunder Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $60.92 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $145.03 million and $60.92 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00014153 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.00224262 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001079 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.