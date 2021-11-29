Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 184.3% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of THBRF opened at $3.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.05.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
