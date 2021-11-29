Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, a growth of 4,649.1% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Times Neighborhood stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. Times Neighborhood has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

Times Neighborhood Company Profile

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

