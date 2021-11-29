Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in November

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,989,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Todos Medical stock opened at 0.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.04. Todos Medical has a one year low of 0.02 and a one year high of 0.10.

Todos Medical Ltd. engages in the development of patient-friendly blood tests for the screening of cancers. The firm focuses on the creation of a new methodology for cancer detection tests that make cancer detection more accurate, accessible and affordable to the general public. It has a two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2.

