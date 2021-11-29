Tran Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,801 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 109,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 59,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $52.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.32. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

