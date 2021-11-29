Tran Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,516,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,222,000. Clarivate accounts for 2.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $5,655,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $238,313,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $50,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $171,113,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $6,332,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT opened at $23.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -144.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Clarivate’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

