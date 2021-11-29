Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 25,334 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tran Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,334 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 3.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $46,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Danaher by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,777 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Danaher by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after purchasing an additional 841,874 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 841.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,300,000 after acquiring an additional 683,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,149,000 after acquiring an additional 635,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 17.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,742,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,004,273,000 after acquiring an additional 552,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

NYSE:DHR opened at $325.50 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $232.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

