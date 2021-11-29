Tran Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 5.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $65,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $288.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.61. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.59.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $23,140,072.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 672,851 shares of company stock valued at $188,622,336. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

