Transform Wealth LLC Has $863,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 115,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $235.99 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $185.54 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.70 and its 200 day moving average is $227.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

