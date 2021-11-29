Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,478.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.58.

NYSE W opened at $276.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.68 and its 200 day moving average is $280.79. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.28 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 354.39 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,763 shares of company stock worth $5,159,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

