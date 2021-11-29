Transform Wealth LLC Sells 182 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $454.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.31. The firm has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

