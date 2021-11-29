Transform Wealth LLC Sells 456 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,038.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 54,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $828,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $133.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.68 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.30.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

