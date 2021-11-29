TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Holdings Lifted by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 821.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in TransUnion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in TransUnion by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion stock traded up $2.33 on Monday, hitting $113.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,593. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.13. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

