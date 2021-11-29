TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.080-$1.280 EPS.
NYSE:THS opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.53.
TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000.
About TreeHouse Foods
TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.
