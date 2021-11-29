TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.080-$1.280 EPS.

NYSE:THS opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.53.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

THS has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.