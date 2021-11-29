Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 102.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 582,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,481 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Trevena were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Trevena by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,692 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 21.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.19. Trevena, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

