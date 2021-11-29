TRH Financial LLC Buys 3,130 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 1.7% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $478.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

