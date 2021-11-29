TRH Financial LLC Buys 6,128 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 2.5% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,900,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $205.00 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.30 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.