TRH Financial LLC Has $5.40 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TRH Financial LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.1% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

