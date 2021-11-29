TRH Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,053 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

TRH Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

