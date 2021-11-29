TRH Financial LLC Sells 19,664 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

TRH Financial LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,664 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,648,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after buying an additional 873,205 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,926,000 after buying an additional 406,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,037,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,429. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.23.

