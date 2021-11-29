Tri Star Advisors Inc. Has $8.78 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 429.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,306 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 46,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $129.84 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

