Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.4% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

VTI opened at $235.99 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $185.54 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.70 and a 200-day moving average of $227.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

