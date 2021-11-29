Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 542.9% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ATVC opened at $9.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,652,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,446,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,721,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth $7,527,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth $7,313,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

