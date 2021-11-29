TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.09. TripAdvisor posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.69.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. 57,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,138. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.31.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

