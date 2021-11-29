TriumphX (TRIX) Price Tops $0.0072

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, TriumphX has traded up 158.1% against the dollar. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $19.34 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00230386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00089149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

