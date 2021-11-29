Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Turing also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.45.

NASDAQ:TWKS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.81. 6,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,845. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.34. Turing has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Turing will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

