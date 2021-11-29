Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 6.9%

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) was down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.23. Approximately 1,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 258,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TYRA shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,646,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,245,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,994,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

