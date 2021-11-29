U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 533,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 438,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 68,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 94,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,757. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.