U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

