UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 41,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brightcove by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 71,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Brightcove by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Ray bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 28,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,478.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 206,800 shares of company stock worth $2,180,829. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a market cap of $401.05 million, a PE ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.63. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

